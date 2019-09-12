|
|
Jason R. Swaim
Jason R. Swaim age 39, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1980 in Norwalk and was the son of Marilyn Parenty Swaim and the late John E. Swaim.
Friends may greet the family Friday, (TODAY) September 13, 2019 from 10:00 until Noon at the Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home. 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to read the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 13, 2019