Jean Bowers
Jean Bowers, 89, wife of the late Arthur W. Bowers, died peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. Born December 19, 1930, she was the daughter of Giuseppe (Joseph) and Mary Carmina Zilembo.
Jean graduated from Norwalk High School in 1949. She worked at the Hat Corporation of America, and later, for more than 20 years at Save the Children. A lifelong Norwalk resident, she was a member of the Columbiettes and the Red Hat Society. In her later years, she traveled widely in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. Some of her greatest pleasures were the beaches of Norwalk and Martha's Vineyard. But her first love was her family, who will miss her dearly and treasure her memory. She reveled in frequent family gatherings. An excellent cook and dedicated homemaker, always welcoming and generous, she charmed friends and strangers alike with her sweet nature.
She leaves two devoted daughters, Christine Bowers and Lisa (Stephen) Smoragiewicz; three grandchildren, Jillian (John) Sutherland, Kyle, and Kayla Smoragiewicz; and a great-grandson, Rowan Sutherland. She was predeceased by her brother Pat Zilembo and his wife, Theresa, and her sister Helen Capaldi, and her husband, Victor.
The family would like to thank Norwalk Hospital for providing excellent, professional treatment, and everyone at Notre Dame for their outstanding, compassionate care during her short stay. We would also like to thank Jean's caregiver and companion, Elizabeth Bezabihe for her understanding, kindness, and unfailing care of our mother. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center, 76 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Friends may call on Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 12, 2020