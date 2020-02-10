|
Jean Lapolla Cerbini
Jean Lapolla Cerbini of Norwalk, CT passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020. She was 88 years old. Jean was born in New Canaan, CT on April 16, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Filomena (Bianco) Lapolla. Jean grew up in her beloved town of New Canaan where many fond memories of family and friends would stay with her forever. Her passion and talent for singing was always an important part of her life. As a young girl, she sang with Sister Rita at St. Aloysius Church for many functions and events. Her favorite solo performance was Germaine in 'The Chimes of Normandy', which she played while she attended New Canaan High School. She had such a beautiful and special soprano voice which took her to New York City for voice training and lessons in 1950 after high school.
The music in her heart led her to the love of her life, Achilles Paris Cerbini, and they wed in September 1953 at St. Aloysius Church. The couple bought a home in Norwalk where they raised two children; Jean and Christopher Cerbini.
Eventually, she owned and managed World Travel on West Avenue in Norwalk for over 20 years. After retiring, she became a volunteer at the Norwalk Hospital for over 22 years until her passing. She was well-known throughout the hospital for her smile and compassion by many volunteer friends, doctors and other staff. She won the President's Quarterly Award for outstanding volunteer service in 2005. Her thousands of hours of dedication and service included the gift shop and Babies' Alumni. Jean was a member of Catholic Daughters of America as well. Additionally, she was an active member of the Norwalk Community Chorale which enabled her to continue her passion for singing for many years.
Jean is survived by her two children; Jean Chiappetta (Pat) of Norwalk, CT and Christopher Cerbini (Jane) of Raleigh, NC. Jean was also a proud grandmother to Leslie Jean Trombetta (Dean), Lori Murray (Kevin), James Chiappetta (Melanie), John Chiappetta, Brien Wienke (Robin), Christina Urban (Matthew), and Pamela Traynam (Matthew). She also leaves behind thirteen great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Achilles of 50 years in 2003, as well as her siblings; Rose Bartholomew, Mary Gaeta, Sadie Scaglia, Joseph Lapolla, and Anne Pradella. She is survived by her youngest sister, Diane Johnson of Mystic, CT as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects on February 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at The Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan, CT 06840. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at St. Aloysius Church, 21 Cherry St., New Canaan at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the in her memory. , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Published in The Hour on Feb. 11, 2020