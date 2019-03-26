Services Bethel Funeral Home 215 Greenwood Avenue Bethel , CT 06801 203-743-4825 Resources More Obituaries for Jean Cutuli Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Cutuli

Jean Cutuli, 1929-2019 passed peacefully on Sunday after spending her last days with her children, siblings and many of her grandchildren by her side. She was 89 years old. She lived a full life and was always surrounded by family and friends, sharing laughter and a touch of gossip. She was raised with her siblings in Wilton, and later raised her own children in Norwalk, where she was strongly embedded in the community. She married her late husband John in 1949, and together they lived happily until his unexpected death in 1982. Years later, she shared her life with her longtime companion, George Hripak, who passed in 2003.

After raising her children, she began working as a caregiver to elderly patients, though she often became more than a persons' caregiver, she easily became a fixed part of their lives. She quickly and effortlessly developed rapport with people she met and was always the first to inquire about one's happiness, and how they were doing. Her kitchen table, and later her back porch, was always open for a cup of coffee, a slice of cake and a chat. Her effervescent manner was appreciated by all, and she was known as Jeanie and Gram to extended family, friends and neighbors. She lovingly took on the title of Nana when her first great-grandchild was born in 1992 and cherished it through the birth of her youngest great-grandchild less than a year ago. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, bingo, Mets games, spending time in her camper, watching her grandchildren play and making her loved ones laugh. Truly, every bone in her body was a funny bone.

She is survived by her two brothers, Wayne and wife Barbara Bartek and Steve and wife Anne Bartek of Connecticut as well as her sister Elizabeth "Betty" Allegretta, of Maine. She is also survived by her three loving daughters, with whom she was very close with, Kristine Mays and her husband Jim, Mary Ann Frazao and her husband Al and Trudy Sanna. Her son John Wayne preceded her death in 2017. She had uncommonly close and genuine relationships with her 11 grandchildren, Kim Southam and husband Mark, Shanen Mays, Jason Frazao and wife Jessica, Jeremy Sanna and wife Mandy, Brandy Frazao, Robyn Gerety and husband Rich, Matthew Sanna, Erik Frazao and wife Spenser, Jen Mayo and husband Nate, Russel Cutuli and Brian Cutuli. She is also survived by 11 beautiful and energetic great-grandchildren, many who spent several days per week in her company. In her later years, in addition to her dog Rosie, they became the reason the sun rose and set each day.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Clothe a Child Poughkeepsie, 3249 Pleasant Ridge Road, Wingdale, NY 12594.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, Bethel, Friday morning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

