Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philips Church
1 Fr. Conlon Pl.,
Norwalk, CT
193 - 2019
Jean Daher Obituary
Jean S. Daher
Jean S. Daher, 89, of Norwalk passed away on October 17, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on March 30, 1930 to the late Ernest and Myrtle (Silk) Sorel. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Morad Daher.
Jean graduated from Norwalk High School in 1948. In addition to being a proud member of her bowling league and indulging in some chocolate she enjoyed keeping her cats company, scary movies, reading, crossword puzzles, and singing in the church choir.
Jean is survived by three children, her son Thomas Daher and two daughters, Kathleen Vayda and her husband David and Paula Jensen and her husband Joe. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Jeffrey Santo, Kristin Waterbury and her husband AJ, David Vayda, Bethany Vayda, Richie Daher and his wife Rayna, Kevin Daher, Alix Daher, and Danica Daher as well as five cherished great-grandchildren, Jeremy Taylor, Hailey Waterbury, Ava Waterbury, AJ Waterbury, Rowan Daher, and expecting Leah Jean Waterbury to arrive in January. In addition to her husband, Jean was pre-deceased by her son Richard Daher and her son in-law Russell Santo.
Her family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Philips Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Pl., Norwalk, CT with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT.
Contributions may be made in Jean's name to St. Philips Church or to . To leave a condolence or to sign our online guestbook, please visit
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 19, 2019
