Jean Elizabeth DeLuca

Jean Elizabeth DeLuca, age 93, passed at her Sabina, Ohio residence on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Born in Maysville, Kentucky, the only daughter of the late Charles Reed and Emaline Frances Johnson Wells.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank DeLuca, who passed in 1987.

Jean was a 1943 Waynesville High School graduate and worked at in the corporate department of Caladors, and retired from Automatic Signal. She attended St. Columbkille Catholic Church and was a member of The Society of the Sacred Heart.

Left to cherish Jean's memory are her children: Patrick (Cheryl) DeLuca of Windsor, CT, Salvator DeLuca of Sabina, OH, Richard DeLuca of Erie, PA, and Ronald (Cara) DeLuca and Denise DeLuca all of Norwalk, CT; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a daughter, Frances Grace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. Friends may call one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, Ohio.