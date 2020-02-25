|
Jean Parrish Luck
Cauthorne Ely
Jean Ely, of Norwalk, CT and Sanibel, FL, passed away at the age of 77 on February 17th, 2020. She was a kind, caring and compassionate woman who was loved by all who knew her.
Jean (or Goody as she was known to her grandchildren), lit up every room she walked into. She loved sending thoughtful handwritten notes, needlepointing and knitting, making chocolate chip Goody Cookies or Zucchini bread. She was an incredible gardener and her flowers seemed to always be in bloom. She was an avid reader and member of multiple book clubs, and was invested in current events. She also had a biting wit and a fondness for a well-placed expletive.
Jean was born on October 20th, 1942 in Richmond, Virginia, she grew up there and attended St. Catherine's School from kindergarten through high school and was a lifelong supporter of the school. She then went on to Smith College in North Hampton, Mass and graduated in 1964, meeting many of her best friends in life. On her final day at Smith, she met the love her life, Grove Ely, and married him a couple of years later. They settled in Wilson Point in Norwalk. Together they were married for over 50 years and enjoyed so much of life together. They were a hard-working couple who built a variety of businesses in Rowayton, CT. She completed her master's in education at University of Bridgeport and went on to teach preschool for a number of years.
Jean cared deeply about her community and helping the less fortunate, and was active in several community organizations including United Church, The Maritime Center, Stepping Stones Museum, Planned Parenthood, the Sanibel League of Women's Voters, Norwalk Yacht Club, Captiva Yacht Club, Greens Farms Academy Parent's Association and the Norwalk Community College to name a few. She is survived by her three children: Clute (Daphne) and Alex (Gina) Ely and Alice (Jack) Inacker, and two step children: Rob (Linda Joy) Ely and Betsy (Mark) Tomaszewski, as well as ten grandchildren: Hudson, Graf, Gardiner, Kingsley Ely; Zack, Julia, and Kate Ely; Josiah and Abi Tomaszewski; and RJ Inacker. Her two sisters, Patsy Easterly and Cathy Closter, also survive her, as do many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and three great-grandnephews. She will be missed by all.
A memorial service in celebration of Jean's life will be held at the United Church of Rowayton on May 9th. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ely Fund at Norwalk Community College would be appreciated:
Norwalk Community
College Foundation
188 Richards Avenue, E311
Norwalk, CT 06854
OR Via our website
www.ncc-foundation.org
with a note to designate to the Ely Fund.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 26, 2020