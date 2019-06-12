Jean Henry

Jean L. (Fournier) Henry, age 86, of Woodbridge and formerly of Westport passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Griffin Hospital, Derby with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Hank Henry. Born in Norwalk on July 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late David and Maryanne Schmeltz Fournier. Mrs. Henry had been employed by the former GFK Company of Mamaroneck, NY, where she served as Vice President before her retirement with many years of faithful and dedicated service. Jean was proud to have belonged to the Westport Women's Republican Committee for many years. She was a woman of great faith and was a longtime member of Assumption Church in Westport. Upon moving to Coachman Square at Woodbridge in 2012, Jean was welcomed with open arms and built many lasting friendships. She will be forever remembered as the life of the party and found great enjoyment socializing and attending the theater. Her greatest enjoyment however was found in the time she spent with her family. She was affectionately known as "GiGi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored so much. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Jayne Tatroe and her husband Joseph, Jr. of Ansonia, her cherished grandchildren, Joseph Tatroe, III (T.J) and his wife Sandra of Trumbull, Nicolle Biondo and her husband John of Oxford, Tiffany DiMauro and her husband Jon-Paul of Paramus, NJ and Traci Kalfayan and her husband Alex of Tenafly, NJ, her nine adored great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Maxwell, Johnny, Ali, Mason, Gianluca, Siena, Ani and Violet and her very special niece, Diane LeBlanc and her husband Norman. In addition to her beloved husband Hank, she was also predeceased by her brother, David Fournier and his wife Carole.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in The Church of the Assumption, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westport Country Playhouse (westportplayhouse.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com. Published in The Hour on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary