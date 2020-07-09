Jean Miller

Jean Waas Miller, age 92, passed away on June 7, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of Thomas W. Miller.

Born in New York, she was the daughter of Albert Waas and Adeline Waas. She graduated from The Art Institute of New York City. Jean worked for many years as a realtor (Miller and Waas Realty) in Norwalk, Connecticut. Later in life, she was also employed for several years by Pepperidge Farms in Customer Service.

Jean was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a parishioner at Grace Episcopal Church in Norwalk for decades. She was a longtime volunteer at PAWS in Norwalk.

Her hobbies included antiques, gardening and caring for her many pets and family. She enjoyed the seashores and skiing in Vermont. She especially loved to travel.

Jean is survived by her sons, Peter T. Miller of Bethlehem, CT and Christopher G. Miller of Stamford, CT, as well as her grandchildren, Rebekah Miller, Clara Miller, and Albert Miller. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Miller.

As was her wish, she was cremated. Sadly, due to the restrictions placed by the coronavirus pandemic, a funeral will be scheduled when it is possible for loved ones to attend.

Memorial donations may be made to PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society), 504 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851.



