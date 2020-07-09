1/1
Jean Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Miller
Jean Waas Miller, age 92, passed away on June 7, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of Thomas W. Miller.
Born in New York, she was the daughter of Albert Waas and Adeline Waas. She graduated from The Art Institute of New York City. Jean worked for many years as a realtor (Miller and Waas Realty) in Norwalk, Connecticut. Later in life, she was also employed for several years by Pepperidge Farms in Customer Service.
Jean was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a parishioner at Grace Episcopal Church in Norwalk for decades. She was a longtime volunteer at PAWS in Norwalk.
Her hobbies included antiques, gardening and caring for her many pets and family. She enjoyed the seashores and skiing in Vermont. She especially loved to travel.
Jean is survived by her sons, Peter T. Miller of Bethlehem, CT and Christopher G. Miller of Stamford, CT, as well as her grandchildren, Rebekah Miller, Clara Miller, and Albert Miller. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Miller.
As was her wish, she was cremated. Sadly, due to the restrictions placed by the coronavirus pandemic, a funeral will be scheduled when it is possible for loved ones to attend.
Memorial donations may be made to PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society), 504 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved