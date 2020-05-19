Jean Shea
Jean G. Shea, 92, died surrounded by family in Jacksonville, FL, on May 14, 2020. Born in Stamford, CT, she attended local schools and graduated from New Haven State Teachers College (now Southern Connecticut State University). Jean retired from the Norwalk (CT) Public Schools after her rewarding career teaching kindergarten, first grade and Title 1 reading and math for 32 years. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Bill, in 1950 and together they raised four daughters of whom they were very proud. She and Bill were longtime members of Shore and Country Club where they enjoyed boating, tennis, many social activities and watching their daughters on the swim team. They were also active in their paddleball and gourmet cooking groups. After retirement, Jean and Bill moved to Jacksonville, FL to be closer to family. At Hidden Hills Country Club, they played golf, bridge, tennis and socialized with their dear friends. Other times they could be found cruising the world. Jean loved her volunteer work spent in the Transportation Departments of St. Luke's Hospital and the Mayo Clinic for 24 years where she enjoyed "pushing people around." After moving with Bill to Cypress Village Senior Living, Jean continued to play bridge and make new friends. Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Bill. She is survived by her four daughters, Bonnie (John) Josey, Laura (John) Christman, Kathie (Jim) O'Neil and Cindie (Don) Kaiser. Jean was an extremely proud grandmother to her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made in Jean's name to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org) or to the Talking Books Library, 303 N. Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. The family wishes to thank the dedicated health professionals at Mayo Clinic, Community Hospice and her many friends who offered love and support.
Jean G. Shea, 92, died surrounded by family in Jacksonville, FL, on May 14, 2020. Born in Stamford, CT, she attended local schools and graduated from New Haven State Teachers College (now Southern Connecticut State University). Jean retired from the Norwalk (CT) Public Schools after her rewarding career teaching kindergarten, first grade and Title 1 reading and math for 32 years. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Bill, in 1950 and together they raised four daughters of whom they were very proud. She and Bill were longtime members of Shore and Country Club where they enjoyed boating, tennis, many social activities and watching their daughters on the swim team. They were also active in their paddleball and gourmet cooking groups. After retirement, Jean and Bill moved to Jacksonville, FL to be closer to family. At Hidden Hills Country Club, they played golf, bridge, tennis and socialized with their dear friends. Other times they could be found cruising the world. Jean loved her volunteer work spent in the Transportation Departments of St. Luke's Hospital and the Mayo Clinic for 24 years where she enjoyed "pushing people around." After moving with Bill to Cypress Village Senior Living, Jean continued to play bridge and make new friends. Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Bill. She is survived by her four daughters, Bonnie (John) Josey, Laura (John) Christman, Kathie (Jim) O'Neil and Cindie (Don) Kaiser. Jean was an extremely proud grandmother to her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made in Jean's name to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org) or to the Talking Books Library, 303 N. Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. The family wishes to thank the dedicated health professionals at Mayo Clinic, Community Hospice and her many friends who offered love and support.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 19, 2020.