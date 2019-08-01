|
|
Jeanette A. Mills
Jeanette A. Mills, 86 of Norwalk, died on August 1, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. Born in Danbury, the daughter of the late Dominic and Veronica (Miss) Arena, she was the loving wife of the late Robert C. Mills, and mother of the late Lawrence Mills. She was also predeceased by two brothers Anthony and Thomas Arena.
She is survived by her children Robert "K.C." Mills of Newtown, Deborah Mills of New Canaan, Donna Mills of New Canaan, Gail Mills and David Mills of Waterford, NY, 2 brothers Edward and James Arena, and a sister Patricia Arena of New Canaan, nine loving grandchildren and 7 cherished great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed spending time with family and good friends, baking and movies.
Her family will receive friends on Sunday August 4, from 3-5 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 5 at 11:30 a.m., with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk.
Memorial donations may be made to a . For directions or to leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Aug. 2, 2019