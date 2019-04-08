Jeffrey Bell

December 18, 1959 - April 4, 2019Jeffrey Bell, 59, of Weston, CT passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019. Born in Norwalk, he was the loving son of Samuel and Sylvia Bell. He leaves behind his beloved daughter, Elise Bell, 13, and longtime partner Casey Goss of Weston, CT. Jeff spent time in Florida and California before returning to his hometown in Westport, CT. Jeff had a huge heart and was a friend to all he met. He loved life and had many happy times fishing, especially for blue fin tuna. He was very skilled at working with his hands and after years of working for his father, he branched out on his own with JBell Construction and Renovation. He had a variety of interests including gardening, cooking, and rescuing animals. He fell in love with the island of St. Croix, where he owned a home and hoped to retire one day. It was his own special piece of paradise.

He was predeceased by his mother Sylvia Bell and leaves behind his father Samuel Bell of Westport, CT, brother Nick Bell and wife Laurie Bloom of Weston, CT, brother Samuel Bell Jr. and wife Melanie of Weston, CT, sister Pamela Fuller of Villa Park, CA and Melinda Bell Dietrich of Delray Beach, Florida and brother Warren Talbot of Bridgeport, CT. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he cherished. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial. The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in his name to the ASPCA.