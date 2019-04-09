Jeffrey D. Beaver

Jeffrey Douglas Beaver of Lady Lake, FL, formerly of Norwalk, CT, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019 at age 75.

Jeff was born on May 26, 1943 to Arthur and Wilma Beaver in Stamford, CT, and spent most of his life in Norwalk. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and sister, Leslie. He is survived by brothers Arthur and Brad Beaver as well as numerous nieces, nephews and stepchildren.

He graduated from Norwalk High School and served for four years in the U.S. Navy. After returning, he spent a 35-year career in the telecommunications industry at SNET (AT&T) in Norwalk.

Jeff was active in the American Legion for 27 years where he served as Past Post Commander of Post 12 in Norwalk. He also received the designation of Life Member and State of Connecticut officer.

He will always be remembered for his hard work, dedication and patriotism and will be missed deeply by friends and family.

Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk, Connecticut. No visitation.

