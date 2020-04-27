|
|
Jeffrey H. King
Jeffrey H. King, 61, of Westport, CT died at home with his loving family around him on April 25, 2020 of metastatic cancer. He was born in Norwalk, CT on October 11, 1958 to the late Joseph H. King III and Elaine "Pat" King.
Those in Jeffrey's life never had a dull moment. From a very young age until the day he died, he left his mark on everyone who knew him. He is remembered for his humor, big heart, and caring nature. Jeffrey had the ability to make everyone feel welcomed and like a friend; with his charisma he could talk with anyone. Many may recall Jeffrey's infamous firework shows he put on whether they were legal…or not!
Growing up Jeffrey always loved trucks and playing in the dirt. This passion led him to a life of driving trucks across the country and operating heavy machinery. He even had his own trucking company with Diane King, BLJ Trucking, named after their 3 beautiful daughters.
Jeffrey is survived by his three daughters, Brittany King, Lindsay King, and Jaymee King all of Norwalk, CT; his four siblings, Kim Merritt Fried and her spouse Ed Fried of Fairfield, CT, Karen King Haskins of Northford, CT, Christopher King and his spouse Kelly McDonald King of Norwalk, CT, and Sue Kohl of Stevenson Ranch, CA; his aunt, Phyllis Klein of Westport, CT; his stepmother, Dorothy Kastner King of Windsor, CT; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his beautiful dog, Zelli.
In addition to his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by his uncle, Stanley Klein, his nephew, Alex Balitsos, his grandmother, Rose Dennis, his brother-in-law, Charlie Kohl, and his beloved dog, Tank.
The family has elected to have services at a later date and arrangements are being made by Magner Funeral Home in Norwalk, CT. A memorial service to celebrate his life will also be held at a later date. Further details to follow.
For those wishing to contribute, donations in Jeffrey's name (in honor of the stray cats he cared for) can be made to the Pet Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) by visiting www.pawsct.org. To leave a condolence or to sign our online guestbook, please visit
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 28, 2020