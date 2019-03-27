Jeffrey Alan Reynolds

Jeffrey Alan Reynolds, age 56, of Redding, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Regional Hospice and Palliative Care in Danbury.

Born in Norwalk, on June 29, 1962 he was a son of Richard W. Reynolds and Constance DeBone Reynolds. Jeffrey worked as an electrician for Fire Alarm Systems. He was an avid New York Mets, Giants and Rangers fan and enjoyed taking his motorcycle out on some of the local tracks.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Richard and Constance DeBone Reynolds of Redding, his brother Brian Reynolds of Wilton, his partner Karen Blackman, a niece Clea Marie and nephew Ernest Constantine. He was predeceased by his brother Timothy D. Reynolds.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown, CT 06829. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, https://regionalhospicect.org/make-a-gift-old/ .