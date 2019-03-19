The Hour Obituaries
|
Vincenzia "Jennie" Corello
Vincenzia "Jennie" Corello, 92, wife of the late Salvatore Corello of Norwalk passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Born in Bayonne, NJ, on January 25, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Benny and Frances (Lamendola) Bonomo.
Jennie was a bookkeeper employed by Mayhoff Co. for 45 years. She loved to cook and bake but most of all she loved being with her family. Jennie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Jennie is survived by her daughter Erma Golding and her husband Craig of Norwalk, grandchildren; Jennifer Laszlo and her husband David of Winter Garden, FL and Sara Bianco and her husband Richard of Dairen, CT, great-grandchildren; Daniella and Gabriella Laszlo and Matthew Bianco. She is also survived by her sister Laura Corello of Norwalk, CT.
In addition to her husband Salvatore, Jennie was predeceased by her brothers James, Angelo, and Santo Bonomo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Friends may call on Friday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: The Elms Program at Wilton Meadows, 439 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897.
Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 19, 2019
