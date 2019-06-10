|
Jennifer Crosby Cargill
Jennifer Crosby Cargill, age 53, devoted wife of Samuel Whitney Cargill, Sr., loving mother to Samuel Whitney Cargill, Jr. and Rosalie deForest Cargill, of Southport, passed away on June 9, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jennifer's life on June 15th, Saturday at 3 p.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, with the Reverend Margaret Hodgkins officiating. A complete obituary is forthcoming.
Her family would prefer contributions made to: The Jennifer Crosby Cargill Memorial Fund, c/o: Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT 06890. For travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hour on June 10, 2019