Jeremiah Driscoll

Jeremiah Aloysius Driscoll
Jeremiah "Jerry" Aloysius Driscoll, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Norwalk, CT, on June 18, 2020. He was 90 years old.
Jerry was born on December 18, 1929, in Stamford, CT to the late Jeremiah O'Driscoll and Anna Cotter, and spent his childhood years in New Canaan, CT. During his childhood years, Jerry was an outstanding sportsman, earning All-League honors in both baseball and basketball while playing for New Canaan High School. A love of sports would be present throughout Jerry's life.
Jerry spent nearly his entire working career as an educator and administrator in the Stamford Public School System. Most of his 38-year tenure with Stamford Public Schools was spent as an assistant principal at Cloonan, Dolan and Turn of River Middle Schools. During this time, Jerry was also a dedicated youth sports coach, coaching basketball at Rippowam High School and in the CYO league in Stamford, and baseball in the Little Leagues and Babe Ruth Leagues in New Canaan, Stamford, and Norwalk. Through his distinguished career in education and his youth sports volunteerism, he touched the lives of many kids, a fact that was often recognized to his family as they would encounter Jerry's former students and players within and beyond the Stamford area.
Jerry retired from Stamford Public Schools in 1990 and lived a fulsome retirement. Jerry continued to be an active athlete, maintaining a regular tee time and paddle tennis foursome with his friends well into his eighties. He traveled the world with his wife, Barbara, and back home, he enjoyed tending to his flower gardens and caring for the family pets.
Jerry was a US Army veteran and an honoree of the Stamford Old Timers' Athletic Association.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his dear siblings, brothers Jack and Tim Driscoll, and sister, Rita Driscoll Park. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Barbara, his son Gregory Driscoll and his wife Jennifer, of Wilton, CT, and his daughter Barbara Ann Driscoll Vlahos and her husband Charlie, of Oxford, CT, along with grandsons Ethan and Ryan Driscoll.
The family is holding a private visitation at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, and a private funeral service at St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church, in Norwalk, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the United Way of Western Connecticut ALICE Enrichment Fund.
Published in Stamford Advocate & The Hour on Jun. 20, 2020.