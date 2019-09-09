|
|
Jesse C. Granton
Jesse C. Granton, 37, engaged to Diana DiPalma of Norwalk, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at their home. Born March 23, 1982 in New Haven, Connecticut, he was the son of John T. Granton and Deborah L. Granton.
Jesse's interests evolved over time. Going from martial arts to football to wrestling to musician and vocalist in his youth. Later as an adult, Jesse became a personal trainer, first responder, firefighter and was most recently sworn in as a Fire Inspector with the Norwalk Fire Department. Jesse has been recognized and received multiple awards for bravery and saving lives. From off duty performing CPR on a heart attack victim while grocery shopping, to carrying a severely burned elderly woman down three flights of stairs from an engulfed apartment building fire. Jesse loved music, cooking, rock climbing and especially surfing, but more than anything he loved his future wife, his dog, his family and his friends.
He is survived by his fiancée Diana DiPalma and their beloved dog Gemma, his parents John T. Granton and Deborah L. Granton. He is also survived by his brothers John, Scott, Joshua and brother-in-law Jonathan. He had 1 niece, Abigail.
Family and friends may call Thursday, September 12 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT Friday, September 13; there will be a reception held to honor and remember Jesse from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the South Norwalk Boat Club, 17 Mack St., Norwalk, CT. Interment will be a private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: The Connecticut Burns Care Foundation, ctburnsfoundation.org.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 10, 2019