Jessica Palmer Seymour

Jessica Palmer Seymour, 83, formerly of Westport, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Warren and Neta Palmer and was a longtime area resident. Jessica was the beloved wife of the late Russell Seymour.

Jessica was a graduate of Norwalk High School where she was crowned Miss Norwalk High and Miss Valentine. She was the longtime owner of Ragtime Revival Consignment Store in Westport. Jessica was artistically gifted and loved to paint and write poetry. She also had a deep passion for music.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Philippa Poli and her husband, Francis of Fairfield and Sasha Seymour of Great Barrington, MA. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Ryan Russell Fernandes of New Haven and Sophia Neta Poli and Cecilia Rose Poli, both of Fairfield. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Warren Palmer, III.

Jessica was interred in her family plot in Stephen Mather Cemetery in Darien.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jessica's name to: Visiting Nurse Services of Connecticut, Development Department, 765 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604.

To send her family a note of condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in The Hour on July 14, 2019