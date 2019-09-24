The Hour Obituaries
|
Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Wilton, CT
View Map
Jill Hynes


1952 - 2019
Jill Hynes Obituary
Jill Ann Hynes
Jill Ann Hynes passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019. She was born on September 26, 1952 in NYC and grew up in Wilton, Connecticut. Her parents were the late Dorothy Heide and Edward Gibson Hynes Jr.
Jill attended Wilton public schools most of her life and graduated from the Wilton High School in 1970. She received her A.A. from Marymount College in Arlington, VA and her B.S. from Arizona State University in 1975.
Jill was a teacher's aide at Tokeneke Middle School in Darien, Connecticut. In addition, she was a fond lover of all animals and spent most of her weekends "animal-sitting" for many friends and relatives.
She is survived by siblings: Terry Hynes Helm, Dorothy "Heide" Moran, (Peter); Edward Gibson Hynes III, (Rosemary Carey) and Mary Hynes, (Marc Tessier-Lavigne). She was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Joseph Hynes, (Kimberly).
She is also survived by many loving aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as her lifelong best friend, Tina Moreno Smith, who was by her side until the end.
Jill was an avid sports enthusiast and received her first of many trophies for swimming at the age of four. She played many varsity sports in high school and later in life she became the Women's Singles Tennis Club Champion at Roton Point Tennis Club in Rowayton, Connecticut. For many years she was the Junior Varsity Assistant and Head Coach for the girl's tennis team at Darien High School.
Services for Jill include calling hours at Collins Funeral Home in Norwalk CT on Sunday, September 29th from 4-6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton, Connecticut on Monday, September 30th at 11am. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton.
If preferred over flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 (CTHumane.org).
Published in The Hour from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
