Jill Ann Mola

Jill Ann Mola, 62, wife of David J. Mola of Norwalk passed away May 28, 2019 at the White Plains Hospital. She was born March 25, 1957 in Saugus, MA.

Jill worked for Perkin Elmer, IBM and later at Cove Marina in Norwalk, surviving battles with two heart attacks and cancer while continuing to work. She was a vibrant and active member of the community.

In addition to her husband of 34 years, David, she is survived by her three children. Corey Mola and her fiancé Craig Medina, Daniel Mola and Robyn Mola. She is also survived by her two sisters Allison Stafford and Althea Langer and by her two brothers Mark Resko and Glenn Corey.

Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main Street, Westport.

Donations in her memory may be made to the ( ). Flowers are also welcomed. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences. Published in The Hour on May 29, 2019