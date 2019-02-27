|
Jo-Ann Jackson
Jo-Ann E. Jackson, 70, of Norwalk, died on February 22, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare. Born in Stamford, the daughter of the late Fernand and Marian (Hankey) Bernier, she was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Jackson for 40 years. She worked as an analyst for Pitney Bowes. Jo-Ann and her husband raised and trained Shelties and were the proud recipients of many awards and ribbons.
Predeceased by her son David, and a brother Dennis Bernier, she is survived by her children Douglas, James and Connie and well as her sister Bette-Jean Napolitano.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. For directions or online memorial page, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 27, 2019