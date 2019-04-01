Joan H. DeLuca

Joan H. DeLuca, 91, longtime resident of Weston, CT passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 after a short illness. She currently resided at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center in Ridgefield, CT.

She was born on August 26, 1927 to Gustave and Flora Kramer in Stamford, CT. She was brought up in Weston, CT on the family farm. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Connecticut and graduated in 1948 with a B.A. degree. She married Dominic T. DeLuca in 1950 and shortly after they moved to eastern Venezuela where their son was born. They returned to Weston in 1960 where they built their home. Joan worked as a nursery school teacher in Wilton and later as a receptionist for a pharmaceutical company. Joan was a devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother and friend. She enjoyed music, especially country western and dancing and collecting antiques. Joan was an excellent cook who loved to entertain her extended family and her many friends. She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years Dominic DeLuca, her parents Gus and Flora Kramer, sisters Miriam Johnson and Peggy Mortensen and her nephew Peter Johnson. She is survived by her son, Dean DeLuca, her sister Carol Kramer of California and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the or the .

Services will be held on Friday, April 5th with calling from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home.