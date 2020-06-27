Joan Donnelly

Joan M Donnelly

June 9, 1957 - June 20, 2020Joan Donnelly passed away peacefully after a lifelong battle with kidney disease. She was a quiet, kind person who touched the lives of many through her work as a hospice nurse. She is survived by her brother Bob (Claire) of South Windsor, Kevin of Norwalk, Marybeth (Richard) of North Strabane, PA, four nieces and a nephew, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Patricia Winters Donnelly. She was blessed with many wonderful friends who were so caring and supportive through the years but especially Maggie, Robin and Alison to whom we will be forever grateful. We ask for donations in her name be made to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.



