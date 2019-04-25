The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
(602) 971-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Schauwecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Elaine Schauwecker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Elaine Schauwecker Obituary
Joan Elaine Schauwecker
Joan Elaine Schauwecker, age 77, of Scottsdale, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on May 8, 1941 to the late John and Isabelle Picanza in Norwalk, Connecticut. She attended Norwalk High School graduating class of 1959; then furthered her education by obtaining a License in Cosmetology and Real Estate. On January 8, 1960, she married the love of her life, Richard Gordon Schauwecker in Norwalk, Connecticut. She was a lifelong entrepreneur who at one time owned six beauty salons. In addition she owned Teds Tasty Burger, a jewelry store, a bakery and was also a Property Manager. Joan was always open to any opportunity and would fearlessly support her children, grandchildren, and friends in anything they did. For the last 25 years she supported her son John's car dealership as the Office Manager. That's where she found her passion, she loved to work and loved everyone she came into contact with from their employees to their venders. She was kind, generous and loved helping everyone. Joan & Richard enjoyed cruising and boating, they were members of the Silverleaf Yacht Club in San Diego. Joan is survived by her loving spouse of 59 years, Richard; four children, John (Lisa) Schauwecker, Richard (Karly) Schauwecker, Laura Wright, and Christopher (Angie) Schauwecker; two siblings, John (Carol) Picanza, and William Picanza; twelve grandchildren, John Schauwecker, Krystle Schauwecker, Scott Schauwecker, Alexis (Jose) Gutierrez, Emily Wright, K.C. (John) Baslik, Bryce Schauwecker, Tanner Wright, Katie Schauwecker, Chandler Schauwecker, Riley Schauwecker, and C.J. Schauwecker; four great-grandchildren; Angelina Schauwecker, Victor Gutierrez, Vincent Gutierrez, and Kalea Schauwecker; and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; John & Isabelle Picanza; daughter, Tracy Schauwecker; grandson, Brandon Beda; and aunt, Sylvia Mariani. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 East Greenway Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85022.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shadow Mountain Mortuary
Download Now