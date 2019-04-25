Joan Elaine Schauwecker

Joan Elaine Schauwecker, age 77, of Scottsdale, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on May 8, 1941 to the late John and Isabelle Picanza in Norwalk, Connecticut. She attended Norwalk High School graduating class of 1959; then furthered her education by obtaining a License in Cosmetology and Real Estate. On January 8, 1960, she married the love of her life, Richard Gordon Schauwecker in Norwalk, Connecticut. She was a lifelong entrepreneur who at one time owned six beauty salons. In addition she owned Teds Tasty Burger, a jewelry store, a bakery and was also a Property Manager. Joan was always open to any opportunity and would fearlessly support her children, grandchildren, and friends in anything they did. For the last 25 years she supported her son John's car dealership as the Office Manager. That's where she found her passion, she loved to work and loved everyone she came into contact with from their employees to their venders. She was kind, generous and loved helping everyone. Joan & Richard enjoyed cruising and boating, they were members of the Silverleaf Yacht Club in San Diego. Joan is survived by her loving spouse of 59 years, Richard; four children, John (Lisa) Schauwecker, Richard (Karly) Schauwecker, Laura Wright, and Christopher (Angie) Schauwecker; two siblings, John (Carol) Picanza, and William Picanza; twelve grandchildren, John Schauwecker, Krystle Schauwecker, Scott Schauwecker, Alexis (Jose) Gutierrez, Emily Wright, K.C. (John) Baslik, Bryce Schauwecker, Tanner Wright, Katie Schauwecker, Chandler Schauwecker, Riley Schauwecker, and C.J. Schauwecker; four great-grandchildren; Angelina Schauwecker, Victor Gutierrez, Vincent Gutierrez, and Kalea Schauwecker; and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; John & Isabelle Picanza; daughter, Tracy Schauwecker; grandson, Brandon Beda; and aunt, Sylvia Mariani. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 East Greenway Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85022.