Joan Esslinger

Joan (Reynolds) Esslinger, 83, of Wilton, CT and The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Mr. Robert H. Esslinger.

Mrs. Esslinger was born on July 10, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY; the daughter of the late Richard and Vera (Bishop) Reynolds. Joan met her beloved husband, Bob, at a bus stop in Brooklyn as a teenager and they married in 1955. They spent their lives side by side in what can only be seen as a rare and true love story, one for the books. Joan loved to travel and she and Bob cruised the globe to places like Russia, Australia, and Ireland, oftentimes with their whole clan in tow. She spent her time devoted to her children and grandchildren. She was fiercely loyal, caring, and compassionate. She had many friends she loved to laugh and talk with and with whom she remained close to all of her life. She will always be known for her infectious laugh, her quick wit, and the way she could light up a room.

A resident of Wilton for 54 years, Mrs. Esslinger spent winters in The Villages, FL. She retired from Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan after working there for more than 30 years. She spent countless summer days at their cabin on Candlewood Lake. She loved photographing the baby swans on Kent Pond. She reveled in her Irish Heritage and especially loved Irish Music. Mrs. Esslinger is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bob, and their 4 children: Cathy Smarrella and her husband, James; Craig Esslinger and his wife, Kristana; David Esslinger and his wife, Sharon; and Lisa Panigoni and her husband, Mark. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Ashleigh and her husband, Bill, Matthew, Rachel, Sean, Daniel, Jennifer, and Jack as well as 2 great-grandchildren; Ryleigh and Bailey. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Esslinger was predeceased by her grandson, DJ, and her brother, Carlton Reynolds.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, Wilton. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. Friends will be received on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regional Hospice and Homecare – 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810. Published in The Hour from July 10 to July 11, 2019