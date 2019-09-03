|
|
Joan A. Gardella
Joan A. Gardella, 85, wife of the late Louis J. Gardella, Sr., of Norwalk passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Born in Norwalk on October 28, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Mahoney Sisk.
Joan, from her birth was not one to sit idle. In her youth she spent 15 years with the Girls Scouts and their Honor Guard, carrying the flag during the parade for the end of WWII. She was also involved in the Children of Mary, a young girls catholic club. After graduating, in 1952 from Sacred Heart Academy, she became a member of the Newman Club in Stamford. Joan went on to graduate from the American Institute of Banking at UConn with two degrees in finance.
During her professional career Joan was a secretary at South Norwalk Savings Bank. After her marriage she worked with her husband, Louise Gardella, Sr., at his local business empire: Rex Marine, Cove Marina, Pier Restaurant, Skippers Restaurant, Ascension Beach Pools and Shoreside Miniature Golf Course. Also, Louis started a harbor cruise business with the "Lady Joan", named after her. Joan was married to Louis J. Gardella, Sr., for 26 years and upon his death she retired. However, she remained active with many organizations such as; St. Mary's Women's Guild, St. Mary's Golden Age, Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary and the Norwalk Senior Center. Beyond volunteering at St. Mary's Church Joan enjoyed gardening, swimming and traveling. In particular she loved spending the winter months at Delray Beach.
Joan is survived by her nephews Aaron, Kyle and Neal Sisk. She was predeceased by her brothers Daniel and James Sisk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Friends may pay their respects on Friday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 4, 2019