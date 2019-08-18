The Hour Obituaries
Joan "Mim" Mastrianni
Joan "Mim" Mastrianni, age 86 of Norwalk, died in Charlotte, NC on July 31, 2019, with her son Kevin at her side. She was born in Ridgefield, CT on August 6, 1932, the daughter of the late Arthur and Josephine Allegressa, and had lived in Norwalk for most of her life. She was a longtime member and supporter of St. Jerome Church in Norwalk. Mim will be remembered for her willingness to help others and her quick wit. She worked hard to help provide for her family before her retirement and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include three children and their spouses, Mark and Laura Mastrianni, Kevin and Claudia Mastrianni, and Robin Rosario, her sister Terri Raymond, four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her youngest son Matthew and her husband Anthony.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 11 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Jerome Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour from Aug. 19 to Sept. 2, 2019
