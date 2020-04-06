|
Joan Marie Porter
Joan Marie (Wasko) Porter, 84, of Fairfield, passed away April 5, 2020 at The Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital after a lengthy illness. Joan leaves her loving husband of 37 years, James "Jim" Porter and their cat Susie; her son, Olu Terebo and his wife Rachel Chasse-Terebo of North Windham; and was predeceased by her three sisters Barbara Wasko, Helen "Cookie" Wasko and Judy Derby. She also leaves three nieces and nephews. She was born December 16, 1935 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late George and Helen Wasko. Joan was a graduate of Harding High School and the University of Bridgeport where she received her teaching degree in biology. In 1963 she joined the Peace Corps and served in Nigeria, where she met her first husband Moses Terebo and was married in 1965 for a short time. Returning to the U.S. later that year, she continued her teaching career, working in school systems including New York City, Bridgeport and Fairfield (as Joan Terebo). In the early 1980s she started her career as a drafting assistant at Firing Circuits in Norwalk until her retirement. Joan was an active member of Saint Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Bethel. She loved to bake, was an avid reader, deeply interested in nutrition, an active member of Al-Anon and enjoyed singing in her church choir. Due to health concerns, there will be no services at this time. A private burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to at: . The Magner Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit: magnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 8, 2020