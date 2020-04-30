We extend our deepest sympathies at this time and thank you for entrusting us with the care of your loved one.
Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Joanne Sampson
Joanne Sampson (née Gordon) died peacefully at Connecticut Hospice on April 24, 2020, in Branford, Connecticut, at the age of 71.
Joanne is survived by her daughter Rachel (Berlin/NYC), her son Matt, daughter-in-law Nicole, and grandchildren Stone and Lily (Brookline, MA), sister Mimi (Medford, MA), and nephew Joshua Gordon-Rachman (Chittenango, NY). She was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Addy Gordon (Roslyn Heights, NY) and sister Leonore Gordon (Brooklyn, NY).
Joanne was born on March 12, 1949, in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in Roslyn Heights. She graduated from Colby College in 1971 with a degree in French. She earned a master's degree in Special Education at NYU in 1972. After graduation she worked with children with autism at Kings Park State Hospital on Long Island, and then moved to Boston in 1973 where she married and worked in the Boston Public School system. Over an action-packed 14 months in 1978–80, Joanne welcomed Matt and Rachel into the family and set about nurturing them in the Jewish traditions, and in reading and learning in general. In 1981 the family moved to Norwalk, Connecticut. During her 40 years in Norwalk, Joanne worked as an early childhood educator in a number of Jewish institutions, including Temple Shalom and the Conservative Synagogue in Westport, CT.
Her children remember her as a caring, silly, and generous mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals, championing them at every turn. She was a devoted mother first and foremost, and dedicated to her grandchildren and grandpets. She was admired by friends, family, and community members alike for her extremely loyal, patient, and compassionate spirit, always ready to give with her heart, her time, and her words. She was a fierce advocate for social justice, and often volunteered across Fairfield County for causes in which she believed. Joanne was an accomplished baker, her sour cream coffee cake and honey cake eagerly anticipated at holiday meals. She was an active member of Temple Shalom in Norwalk, CT.
In this time of COVID19, an intimate Zoom funeral officiated by Rabbi Cantor Shirah Lipson has already occurred. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org. Her children would like to specifically thank Dr. Ebony Dix (Yale University) for devoting a huge part of her head and heart toward their mom's care in the last months of her life.
Joanne Sampson (née Gordon) died peacefully at Connecticut Hospice on April 24, 2020, in Branford, Connecticut, at the age of 71.
Joanne is survived by her daughter Rachel (Berlin/NYC), her son Matt, daughter-in-law Nicole, and grandchildren Stone and Lily (Brookline, MA), sister Mimi (Medford, MA), and nephew Joshua Gordon-Rachman (Chittenango, NY). She was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Addy Gordon (Roslyn Heights, NY) and sister Leonore Gordon (Brooklyn, NY).
Joanne was born on March 12, 1949, in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in Roslyn Heights. She graduated from Colby College in 1971 with a degree in French. She earned a master's degree in Special Education at NYU in 1972. After graduation she worked with children with autism at Kings Park State Hospital on Long Island, and then moved to Boston in 1973 where she married and worked in the Boston Public School system. Over an action-packed 14 months in 1978–80, Joanne welcomed Matt and Rachel into the family and set about nurturing them in the Jewish traditions, and in reading and learning in general. In 1981 the family moved to Norwalk, Connecticut. During her 40 years in Norwalk, Joanne worked as an early childhood educator in a number of Jewish institutions, including Temple Shalom and the Conservative Synagogue in Westport, CT.
Her children remember her as a caring, silly, and generous mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals, championing them at every turn. She was a devoted mother first and foremost, and dedicated to her grandchildren and grandpets. She was admired by friends, family, and community members alike for her extremely loyal, patient, and compassionate spirit, always ready to give with her heart, her time, and her words. She was a fierce advocate for social justice, and often volunteered across Fairfield County for causes in which she believed. Joanne was an accomplished baker, her sour cream coffee cake and honey cake eagerly anticipated at holiday meals. She was an active member of Temple Shalom in Norwalk, CT.
In this time of COVID19, an intimate Zoom funeral officiated by Rabbi Cantor Shirah Lipson has already occurred. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org. Her children would like to specifically thank Dr. Ebony Dix (Yale University) for devoting a huge part of her head and heart toward their mom's care in the last months of her life.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 30, 2020.