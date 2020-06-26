Joanne Vallerie
1936 - 2020
Joanne Edna Vallerie
Joanne Edna Vallerie, age 83 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Danbury Hospital on June 23, 2020. Joanne was born in Norwalk on November 28, 1936, the daughter of the late Albert E. Vallerie, Sr. and the late Myrtle (Mahoney) Vallerie. She worked for several years at Vallerie Transportation with her family then worked for 30 years at the Union Trust Company. She was very active with the Altar Rosary Society at Christ the King Church in Ridgefield, enjoyed bowling and swimming in her younger years. Joanne especially enjoyed family gatherings and was the prime caregiver to her mom when she was ill.
Survivors include two brothers, Edward P. Vallerie and Raymond R. Vallerie, two sisters, Mary V. Stanis and Carol A. Straniti, along with several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Joanne was also predeceased by her brother Albert E. Vallerie, Jr. and her sister Valerie J. Vallerie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., June 30, 2020 at Christ the King Church, 209 Tackora Trail in Ridgefield 06877, followed by burial at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at the above address. To leave Joanne's family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfunberalhome.com



Published in The Hour on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
