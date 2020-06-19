Jocelyne Jean Baptiste
Jocelyne Jean-Baptiste, 60, of Norwalk, CT, passed away on June 12th, 2020. Jocelyne was born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti in February 5th, 1960 to the late Gabriel Belizaire and Gertha Edmond. Jocelyne received her education in Haiti. She got married to Hector Jean Baptiste in August 1978. She moved to the United States in 1986. Jocelyne lived in Norwalk, CT for 25 years. Jocelyne is survived by her former husband, Hector Jean-Baptiste, her sons, Robenson and Jean Jean-Baptiste, her daughters Christlie Jean-Baptiste and Cherlyn Jean-Baptiste. She also leaves to cherish her grandchildren, Jaidah Nicole Jean-Baptiste, Kenia Pierre, Amina Rose Jean-Baptiste, Ermias Anthony Jean-Baptiste. She also leaves behind her mother, Gertha, three brothers, two brothers-in-law, four sister and two sisters-in-law. She has 9 nieces and nephews and 5 great-nieces and nephews. And other extended family and friends. Jocelyne was preceded in death by her father, Gabriel Belizaire. For more information, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jun. 19, 2020.