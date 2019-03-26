Joe Reda

Joseph E. Reda, 55, of Norwalk and Stratford, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital after a year long battle with cancer.

He was born September 22, 1963 in Bronxville, NY. He was the son of Joseph A. Reda and the late Audrey Fiske Reda.

Joe graduated from Norwalk High School and attended college to advance his career in the printing industry. He later went back to school and became a licensed electrician. Joe was a consummate worker who always found time to help others in need. And when he wasn't working on something, his favorite pastimes were spent as an avid Yankees fan and being devoted to his dogs Clyde and Jake.

He is survived by his father of Norwalk and his sister Valerie Duffey and her husband Greg of Norwalk and their children Shane, Kateri, Julia Weisheit and her husband JB, Kolbe, JohnPaul, Augustine, Rebekah and Emily. He is predeceased by his mother Audrey and brother Paul.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Evangelist, 279 Atlantic Street in Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT.

Donations in his name can be made to: The Oncology Supportive Services of the Bridgeport Hospital Fund, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport 06610. Published in The Hour on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary