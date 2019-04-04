John A. Vigilio Jr.

John A. Vigilio, Jr. 72, of Naples, FL, passed away unexpectedly on March 28th, 2019 in the comfort of his own home. Born in Norwalk, CT to his loving mother Jennie and father John "Jack" Vigilio. Growing up, he participated in many sports. He could always be found on the baseball field, caddying or playing a round of golf. Among all kinds of sports he liked, golf was singled out as most favorite by dedicating lots of his free time to playing tournaments, reaching several hole-in-ones and retiring in a golf course community. As a proud citizen of the United States, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. He continued supporting troops by his involvement in Wounded Worrier Project activity, donating to the cause and taking part in charity golf tournaments. Mr. Vigilio was a man of talent and creativity. He pursued an architectural education, the results of which were seen in his designs of his family house built in Westport, CT. While keeping his architecture and design skills and using them when needed all his life, Mr. Vigilio found his vocation in hair styling profession. He was a proud owner of a hair salon which he named after his son, John, "John E's".

He is survived by his son, John Vigilio of Norwalk, CT; brother, Patrick Vigilio of Naples, FL; sister-in-law, Angela; nephew, Patrick; daughter-in-law, Liudmyla and partner of 10 years, Tara. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and the community he lived in. His bright and caring personality left a mark in the lives of many people who were lucky to know him. Plans to honor his memory are yet to be determined by his family. To find out more information, please contact us at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Johnny Vigilio's memory to the s Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. For online condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com. Published in The Hour on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary