Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
16 Scribner Avenue
Norwalk, CT
John B. Mattera Sr.


1937 - 2019
John B. Mattera Sr. Obituary
John B. Mattera, Sr.
John B. Mattera, Sr., age 82, of Newtown, formerly of Norwalk, passed away on October 11, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Fontana, Ischia, Italy on July 12, 1937, John was the son of the late Frank and Maria (Verde) Mattera. He was the loving husband of the late Pauline Giglio Mattera, and together they raised three children, their two sons John B. Mattera, Jr. (wife Karen Sullivan) and Michael Mattera (wife Kristen Anderson) and their niece Debbie (Palmer) Borges. John was a loving grandfather to Joe, Alyssa, and Vincent Borges, and to Johnny, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Christopher, and Maggie Mattera. He is also survived by his five siblings, Clorinda Iacono, Louie Mattera, Larry Mattera, Sal Mattera, and Anna Mattera, and his companion after his wife's passing, Pina Mancusi. John was a well-known mason throughout Fairfield County and the former owner of Grandma's Restaurant and Grandma's Deli, both in Norwalk.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, in Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 16 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to read the full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 13, 2019
