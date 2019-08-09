The Hour Obituaries
John B. Barry
John B. Barry, age 72, died peacefully in his home in Norwalk, CT on August 8, 2019 with his family by his side. John was a proud Navy veteran, serving in the Vietnam War from 1965-1969. Following his service with the Navy, John joined the Norwalk Fire Department and proudly served for 30 years and also steadfastly worked at Collins Funeral Home. John was a founding life member of the Connecticut Fire Fighter Pipe and Drum Band. He was an active member of the VFW, Post 603. John was predeceased by his parents; father, John Francis Barry and mother, Helen Silk Barry. John is survived by his wife, Judith; children: Daughter Danna Yarde and husband Jeffrey of Norwalk, CT, daughter Kelly Knowles and husband Mathew of Branchville, NJ, and son Michael Sarrazien and wife Christine of Shelton CT. He is also survived by brother Bryan Barry and sister Mary Guiles, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
John's family would like to also express our deepest gratitude for the upmost skilled care and compassion the following showed John: Dr. Amy Ahasic, Norwalk Hospital; Katherine Roarty APRN, Norwalk Hospital; Vitas Healthcare especially Bindu, Jasintha, and Seila; and Dr. Josephine Chou and the staff of the T.C.C. at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Calling hours will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851, August 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A Mass Christian burial will take place at Church of the Assumption, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport, CT 06880, August 14, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850. The Family has asked, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Church of the Assumption in the remembrance of John Bryan Barry.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 11, 2019
