John Bohmke, 78, loving husband of Nora A. Simone, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home in Norwalk, CT. Born October 5, 1941 in NYC, he was the son of the late John Bohmke and Helen Zelko and husband of the late Sandra M. Englerth. After graduating high school, John volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1967 and later worked as a Terminal Manager for Getty Petroleum Corporation until retiring in 1998. A man of many gifts, in his spare time John handcrafted furniture, pens and other wonderful treasures and restored and raced cars throughout his life. Loving father of John Bohmke (wife Marisa) of Levittown, NY, and daughter Dawn Doscher (husband Michael) of East Islip, NY; stepfather of Maria Simone of Redondo Beach, CA, Marion Heiss (husband David) of Westport, CT, Chris Simone (wife Kathy) of Port Washington, NY, and Nora C. Simone of Norwalk, CT; grandfather of Johnny, Matthew, Brooke, Charlotte, William and Michael; and brother of Margaret Karney. Please find John's Memorial page by visiting www.collinsfh.com/obituaries.

Published in The Hour on May 4, 2020.
