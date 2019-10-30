|
John P. Charpentier
John P. Charpentier, 67, husband of Karen Charpentier, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born in Norwalk on June 18, 1952, he was the son of Blanche Whittemore Charpentier and the late Francis Charpentier.
John attended local schools and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1970, and attended Catholic University in Washington. John was a Mortgage Originator and worked for various banks and mortgage companies.
John grew up in Norwalk and during his youth and young adulthood could be found on the golf course at Shorehaven Country Club. His love affair with golf continued into adulthood and played golf every Friday with "The Famous Foursome" and others. The boys from Central were some of his closest friends.
John was a wonderful father and never missed a sporting event, concert or teacher conference.
In addition to his wife and mother, John is survived by his heart broken daughters, Jessica of Stratford, Casey and her fiancée John of Branford, and Christine, "the special one" of Stamford; sisters, Lynn Tranguch and her husband Steve of Woodbury and Jan Charpentier of Venice, FL; nephew, Richard and nieces Leigh, Tara, and Susanne.
John also had a special friendship with his cousins Michael and Peter who were like brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will be private.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, November 1, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Contributions may be made to: , .
Published in The Hour on Oct. 31, 2019