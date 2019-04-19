John L. Connelly

John L. Connelly, 80, of Norwalk, Connecticut passed away on April 16, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in New York, NY, the son of the late James V. and Irene (Johnston) Connelly (and brother of the late James V. Connelly, Jr.), he was the loving and devoted husband of Susan Warren Connelly for nearly 50 years.

A graduate of Regis High School, the College of the Holy Cross, and Fordham University, he taught at Regis High School in Manhattan for 52 years, teaching mathematics, European history, economics, classical political thought, and epistemology. In 2017, John resumed teaching at Regina Pacis Academy in Norwalk, Connecticut.

In 1981, John was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Georgetown University and in 2015 he was awarded the Deo et Patriae Award for his lifetime of service to catholic education. Throughout his entire life, John's love of teaching was exceeded only by his faith in God and his devotion to his family.

John is survived by his wife Susan; their children Jamie Connelly (Meg) of Atlanta, GA and Michael Connelly (Johanna) of Medford, MA; cherished grandchildren Jack, 12, Emmy, 9, Tommy, 6, Julia, 4 and Sean, 2; as well as his brother Edward Connelly (Peggy), and sister Irene Sullivan (Robert) and a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews.

His family will receive visitors on Monday, April 22 from 3 to 8 PM at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, 669 West Avenue, Norwalk. Interment at St. John's cemetery will be limited to family.

Memorial donations may be made to: Regina Pacis Academy, 8 Leonard St., Norwalk, CT 06850. For directions or online memorial page, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com.