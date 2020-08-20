1/
John Dorosh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Dorosh
Jan. 7, 1937 - Aug. 18, 2020John Dorosh, age 83, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Griffin Hospital in Derby, CT. John was born on January 7, 1937 in Manhattan, NY and was the son of John and Kathryn Dorosh of New York, NY. A resident of Oxford, CT for the past 15 years, John and his wife Denise previously raised their family in Norwalk, CT where they were residents for over 40 years. The couple recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
John was educated in New York City, attending Stuyvesant High School and earning both a Bachelor and Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from The College of the City of New York. He spent his entire 36 year career at Norden Systems, a division of United Technologies located in Norwalk, CT. John was active in his children's endeavors, including coaching his sons' various little league teams. Together, John and Denise travelled extensively, and spent the winter months in Florida. His other interests included a strong following of world news, politics, and financial markets.
Most of all John loved his wife, sons, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. John is survived by his wife Denise Brown Dorosh, brother Eugene Dorosh, of Gaitherburg, MD, sons Stephen Dorosh and his wife Gail, of Garnet Valley, PA, Paul Dorosh, of Charlotte, NC, and Douglas Dorosh, of Westford, MA.
Calling hours will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main Street N., Southbury, CT, beginning at 9:15 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Road, Oxford, CT, at 11:00 a.m. Intermittent will be held following mass at St. Johns Cemetery in Norwalk, CT.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Parkinson Plaza, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
235 Main St N
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 263-2146
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved