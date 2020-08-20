John Dorosh
Jan. 7, 1937 - Aug. 18, 2020John Dorosh, age 83, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Griffin Hospital in Derby, CT. John was born on January 7, 1937 in Manhattan, NY and was the son of John and Kathryn Dorosh of New York, NY. A resident of Oxford, CT for the past 15 years, John and his wife Denise previously raised their family in Norwalk, CT where they were residents for over 40 years. The couple recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
John was educated in New York City, attending Stuyvesant High School and earning both a Bachelor and Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from The College of the City of New York. He spent his entire 36 year career at Norden Systems, a division of United Technologies located in Norwalk, CT. John was active in his children's endeavors, including coaching his sons' various little league teams. Together, John and Denise travelled extensively, and spent the winter months in Florida. His other interests included a strong following of world news, politics, and financial markets.
Most of all John loved his wife, sons, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. John is survived by his wife Denise Brown Dorosh, brother Eugene Dorosh, of Gaitherburg, MD, sons Stephen Dorosh and his wife Gail, of Garnet Valley, PA, Paul Dorosh, of Charlotte, NC, and Douglas Dorosh, of Westford, MA.
Calling hours will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main Street N., Southbury, CT, beginning at 9:15 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Road, Oxford, CT, at 11:00 a.m. Intermittent will be held following mass at St. Johns Cemetery in Norwalk, CT.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Parkinson Plaza, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com