John E. Gross
John E (Jack) Gross, 85, of Norwalk passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2020. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Ursula Caterbone, his brother Prof. James A. Gross of Ithaca, nephew and Godson James J. Gross of Dallas, nephews John SF Gross of Dallas and Justin A. Gross of Boca Raton, niece Caitlin Rockwell of Alexandria, VA, nephew John Fournier of Baltic, CT, Goddaughter Francesca Matlak of Norwalk, and many friends of long standing.
Jack proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He spent most of his active duty in Japan as an aircraft technician servicing Corsairs and as a member of his regiment's boxing team. Jack attended UCONN. He retired from Clairol, Stamford where he was employed as a chemist.
Jack's passions included music, poetry and being outdoors fly fishing or just enjoying nature. To stave off winter cabin fever he took up skiing and jazz piano. Jack's sense of humor and politeness survived all trials. He was an incurable romantic and was known for reciting poetry to fit many occasions. Jack also took great joy from his four-legged family members.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PAWS of Norwalk, pawsct.org or Shaggy Dog Rescue of Houston, TX, houstonshaggydogrescue.org.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 16, 2020