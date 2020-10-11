John J. Harrick, Jr.
John departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior October 2, 2020 – he was 87 years old. Born in Norwalk, CT on January 21, 1933 to Amelia R. VanCura and John J. Harrick, John married the love of his life, Mary Bisecco, on June 30, 1951. He worked for Devine Brother's Dairy, and later went on to work as Plant Inspector for Pepperidge Farms, retiring in 1996 to act as loving caregiver for his wife. They remained happily married until she passed away on January 9, 1997. Predeceased by his brother, Thomas Harrick; he is survived by 3 sons, John J. Harrick (Karen) of Norwalk, Michael E. Harrick of Cherryfield, ME, and Joseph J Harrick (Cathy) of Norwalk, as well as 5 grandchildren (Jessica, Dawn, Heather, Joseph and Christina) and 4 great-grandchildren. He enjoyed wildlife and going for long rides in the country, and he deeply loved his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at Wilton Meadows and the staff at RVNA, Lauren M. who lovingly cared for our father. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Riverside cemetery, Norwalk. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
