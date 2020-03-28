|
John E. Herman Jr.
John E. Herman Jr. "Jack" passed on Sunday, February 16th at Cape Cod Hospital with his loving family by his side after a period of declining health.
Jack as he was known, was born to John and Lillian Herman and grew up in Darien, CT Graduating from Darien High School.
Following Graduation, he tried to join the army, and even went so far as to try to "sneak" in...being 6'8" they wouldn't take him...so he went to work for CL&P and then the Southern New England Telephone where he had a long carrier as a lineman and telephone repair man.
He married Carol Sue Miller and resided in Norwalk while raising their children. He and Carol bought and ran Jack and Jill Nursery School.
Throughout his life, he was an athlete playing baseball and Hockey. He had the honor of being scouted by the New York Yankees to try out for them.
After retiring from the Phone Company and Selling Jack and Jill Nursery School, they moved to West Yarmouth, MA and enjoyed their retirement on Cape Cod. In his later years, Jack developed early onset Macular Degeneration.
While Jack still had his vision you could find him out clamming early on Sunday Mornings. You could always find Jack sitting on his back deck on a sunny day listening to music. Jack always loved to have family and friends around. His door was always open for people to come over and sit and talk.
He is survived by his sons, John Herman of Norwalk, CT, and William Herman and his wife Heather of Lansdale, PA and daughters Kimberly Javier and her husband Tony, and Jody Herman of West Yarmouth, and a sister Judy Symeon and her husband Paul of The Villages, FL, grandchildren Tai, Cody Jack, Kaylee, Anthony and Jude and great-granddaughter Mia Rose and several nieces and nephews. As always in life, in his death he did it his way. He would always say this to will pass. Jack is going to be truly missed he was one of a kind.
Funeral Services will be Private.
For more information and online memorial, please visit www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 29, 2020