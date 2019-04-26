|
John J. Scanlon, Jr.
Norwalk native son, John J. Scanlon, Jr. returns home: Interred at St. John's Cemetery. A brief Christian burial service was held for John Scanlon at St. John's Cemetery on Friday morning, April 12, 2019. Attending the life celebration were Scanlon sister and brother, Agnes Kane and Richard Scanlon; nieces, Linda Kane Armelino and Cathy Kane Martin and the service was presided over by John's beloved sons: Brian Scanlon and John J Scanlon, III. Officiating for the burial was Rev. Dr. Tomi Thomas, of St. Matthew's parish. John returned to Connecticut where he grew up, son of Dr. John Scanlon and grandson of Dr. Thomas Scanlon. He rests in good company with sister, Elizabeth Scanlon Braun; brother, David Leo Scanlon and among esteemed Norwalk Scanlons: Dr. Thomas Scanlon and his wife, Josephine.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 26, 2019