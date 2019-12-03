|
John F. Kavanewsky
John F. Kavanewsky, 94, of Palm City, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. Born in Norwalk, CT, John was the son of the late Piotr and Walterina Kavanewsky, who emigrated from Poland. He was predeceased by his wife, Caroline Yeadaker, to whom he was married for 65 years as well as two brothers and a sister.
John is survived by four devoted children, John Kavanewsky Jr. (Donna) of Norwalk, CT, Janet Flinchum (David) of Jupiter, FL, Stephen Kavanewsky (Mary Ellen) of Jupiter, FL, and Laura Tiderman (David) of Jacksonville, FL. He was also a proud and loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren; Peter and Paul Kavanewsky; David, John (Katie) and Caroline Foppe (Kevin); Adam, Kendall and Mitchell Kavanewsky; David, Clayton and Brian Tiderman. John is also survived by one great-grandchild, John T. Flinchum.
John lived a remarkable life. He served in the US Army in World War II where he was grievously wounded in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944. He was awarded several military honors, including the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. After the war, John graduated from the University of Miami.
John had a very successful career in the financial sector. He owned a seat on the New York Stock Exchange and was a specialist trader handling some of the Exchange's largest stocks. In his leisure time, he devoted himself to his family and was an avid golfer. John was a devoted parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (Norwalk, CT) and Holy Redeemer Church (Palm City, FL).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Redeemer Church in Palm City on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Interment will be at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach, FL, where he will rest forever with his wife Caroline.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 4, 2019