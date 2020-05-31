John Kubarych
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John S. Kubarych
John Stephen Kubarych, age 87 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Norwalk Hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was the husband for 60 years of Ida Cocchia Kubarych. John was born in Stamford on April 6, 1933, the son of the late Stephen and Anastasia Kubarych. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was retired as assistant plant manager for Clairol. In addition to his wife Ida, John is survived by his sons John Kubarych and Jeffrey Kubarych, and his daughter-in-law, Georgia Kubarych.
Private graveside services will be held at St. John Cemetery. A memorial will be held later in the year as current events allow. To leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com. Gifts in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association at https://bit.ly/AmerHeartAssoc or by phone, at (800) 242-8721.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved