John S. Kubarych
John Stephen Kubarych, age 87 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Norwalk Hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was the husband for 60 years of Ida Cocchia Kubarych. John was born in Stamford on April 6, 1933, the son of the late Stephen and Anastasia Kubarych. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was retired as assistant plant manager for Clairol. In addition to his wife Ida, John is survived by his sons John Kubarych and Jeffrey Kubarych, and his daughter-in-law, Georgia Kubarych.
Private graveside services will be held at St. John Cemetery. A memorial will be held later in the year as current events allow. To leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com. Gifts in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association at https://bit.ly/AmerHeartAssoc or by phone, at (800) 242-8721.
John Stephen Kubarych, age 87 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Norwalk Hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was the husband for 60 years of Ida Cocchia Kubarych. John was born in Stamford on April 6, 1933, the son of the late Stephen and Anastasia Kubarych. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was retired as assistant plant manager for Clairol. In addition to his wife Ida, John is survived by his sons John Kubarych and Jeffrey Kubarych, and his daughter-in-law, Georgia Kubarych.
Private graveside services will be held at St. John Cemetery. A memorial will be held later in the year as current events allow. To leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com. Gifts in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association at https://bit.ly/AmerHeartAssoc or by phone, at (800) 242-8721.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 31, 2020.