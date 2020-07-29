John Pagliano

John M. Pagliano

John Michael Pagliano, 97, husband of Carmella Mennino Pagliano of Norwalk passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Born in Bridgeport, CT, on April 3, 1923, he was the son of the late Dominick and Lucy Altieri Pagliano.

John worked at Dagmar Chemical and was a traffic manager and supervisor at Cordo Chemical/ Ferro Corporation, where he retired in 1986. He started his own lawn care business shortly thereafter and retired from that at the age of 90. He was a loving, caring person and enjoyed bowling, golf and most of all his family. He had a great sense of humor and was beloved by all those who knew him or worked with him.

In addition to his wife, Carmella, John is survived by his children; Rose Marie Albertson and her husband Mark of Norwalk and John D. Pagliano and his wife Christine of Milford, CT; grandchildren, Michael, Theresa, and Erik Albertson, John Kopec, Jennifer Pagliano, and Lori Swan, and eight great-grandchildren: Layla, Aurora, Yashira, Abrielle, Alexnder, Wyatt, Corbin, and Carmella. He is also survived by a brother Anthony Grasso and Sister Grace Grasso and by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 31, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06855. Maximum capacity at church is 70 persons. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Face masks and social distancing required at all locations.

Contributions in John's memory may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Thomas the Apostle Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store