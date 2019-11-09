|
John L. Smith
John L. Smith, 91, husband of Rita Caliendo Smith of Norwalk passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Born in Bethlehem, PA, on June 22, 1928, he was the son of the late Milton and Alice Bachman Smith.
John worked as a service engineer for Perkin Elmer for many years. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. John volunteered at the Norwalk Hospital and as an usher for St. Matthew Church and was also active with the Knights of Columbus, Council 46. He loved going to Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, Las Vegas and went on 42 cruises with his wife Rita.
In addition to his wife of 63 years, Rita, John is survived by his son Brian Smith of Norwalk; son-in-law Paul and a granddaughter Abigail.
John was predeceased in life by his brothers Woodrow, Wilbur, Milton "Smokey", Pat, Curtis, and Gilbert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated of Tuesday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Friends may call Monday, November 11, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 10, 2019