John Farrell Sponza
John Farrell Sponza, age 51 of Wilton, died suddenly at his home on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Norwalk on January 13, 1969, John was the son of Noreen Farrell Parris and John V. Sponza. John was a graduate of Wilton High School, Class of 1987 and Lehigh University, Class of 1991. He has lived in Wilton most of his life and was the owner of John Sponza Painting. John was a longtime member of Shore & Country Club and loved boating and fishing off of his boat "Sea Sponge". John had a special gift in that he could light up any room that he walked into. He could make every person in that room feel special. He was a giver, always thinking of others before himself. John also had a strong love for animals which was unyielding. All creatures, from dogs and cats to turtles, ferrets, snakes and mice – all of which he has had as pets. Music was a big part of John's life too. As many people know, he was a devoted Grateful Dead fan and followed their tours for days at a time.
In addition to his parents, John is survived by his step-father Ronald Parris, his two sisters and their spouses, Sharon Figi (Rich Wambsgans) and Kim Sponza (Judee Beardsley), his two nephews whom he adored, Jake and Lucas Figi (Godson), and several cousins. John held a very special place in his heart for Kim Prindle and Ryan Prindle, whom he raised as his son. He also loved his beloved dog Bear and his three cats, Hoops, Spooky, and Comet. John was also predeceased by his grandparents, Daniel and Muriel Farrell, John and Anna Sponza and his step-mother Doris Sponza.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 11 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Pl., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Friends may call at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to St. Philip Church or Animals in Distress of Wilton. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 2, 2020